Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Banks craft loan recovery plans amid Coronavirus outbreak

Banks craft loan recovery plans amid Coronavirus outbreak

State Bank of India (SBI), for instance, is exploring a tie-up with the department of posts to reach out to the bank’s massive customer base.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 08:25 IST

By Gopika Gopakumar, Livemint Mumbai

Most of these financial institutions are repurposing existing workforces to pursue their low-ticket borrowers once the lockdown measures and the six-month moratorium on loan repayments are lifted. (Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)

Banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFC) in India are mapping new strategies as they prepare for the challenge of recovering their retail loans amid widespread disruptions to household incomes from the coronavirus crisis.

Most of these financial institutions are repurposing existing workforces to pursue their low-ticket borrowers once the lockdown measures and the six-month moratorium on loan repayments are lifted.

State Bank of India (SBI), for instance, is exploring a tie-up with the department of posts to reach out to the bank’s massive customer base. SBI is also looking to divert its business correspondents for collection of farm loans, according to a senior bank official. Currently, SBI has nearly 60,000 business correspondents who help with opening accounts, remittances and other basic banking operations. The bank has already done a pilot project in Maharashtra, and is looking to extend this nationwide.

“There is a need to have a mechanism in place to improve collection efficiency and also sensitize borrowers to repay on time. As of now, collections are done through branches. It’s time we engage with more business correspondents in this way so that there is a regular cash flow and accounts don’t go into stress,” said a senior bank official, who requested anonymity.



Bajaj Finance Ltd, one of the country’s largest NBFC, is also looking to augment its collection capacity. In its earnings call on May 19, the management said it has used the past two months to bolster its collection capacity.

“We are adding close to 2,800 officers in the company to this activity,” Rajeev Jain, MD and CEO said. Owing to the lockdown and the inability of customers to pay by cash, the bounce rate of this portfolio has surged from an average of 19% in January, February and March to about 86% in April and May.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Beware of this wallpaper, it can brick your smartphone
Jun 01, 2020 09:18 IST
Wajid Khan dies at 42: Amitabh, Priyanka lead Bollywood tributes
Jun 01, 2020 09:16 IST
Yellow alert issued for 9 Kerala districts, monsoon expected to hit state today
Jun 01, 2020 09:10 IST
Lockdown 5.0: Delhi-Noida border remains sealed, Gurugram border open
Jun 01, 2020 09:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.