Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Beware of World Bank credit, debit cards. Here is why.

Beware of World Bank credit, debit cards. Here is why.

The international financial institution said it issued the advisory after its attention was drawn to fraudulent issuance of debit and credit cards in India.

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 00:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni, Hindustan Times New Delhi

World Bank headquarters. (File photo)

The World Bank on Friday cautioned people against fraudulent issuance of debit and credit cards in India carrying its name and logo. The international financial institution said it issued the advisory after its attention was drawn to fraudulent issuance of debit and credit cards in India.

“Please note: The World Bank Group does not issue debit/credit cards. The Bank Group has no involvement with individuals/groups who have issued these fake cards, and would like to caution the public to be wary of such fraudulent practices. Please feel free to visit the World Bank’s website www.worldbank.org to clarify about World Bank’s programs and policies,” the multilateral lending agency said in its advisory.

Financial frauds have increasingly become common in India, especially with the large adoption of digital funds in the country. Banks across the country regularly send out warnings to clients to not disclose sensitive particulars of economic accounts to anyone, especially to not reveal one-time passwords and PINS. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also placed out warnings advising people to be careful of messages, calls, or hyperlinks requesting updating of KYC, card particulars, OTP, and ping.

The World Bank is an international financial institution that provides loans and grants to the governments of low- and middle-income countries for the purpose of pursuing capital projects, comprising of two institutions: The International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), and the International Development Association (IDA).

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Nov 07, 2020 23:01 IST
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Nov 07, 2020 23:12 IST
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
Nov 07, 2020 23:41 IST
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
Nov 07, 2020 23:05 IST

latest news

ISRO launches new earth observation satellite on board PSLV
Nov 08, 2020 01:12 IST
Mumbai engineer who operated drug racket amid ‘financial stress due to lockdown’ held with imported marijuana worth ₹1.62 crore
Nov 08, 2020 01:09 IST
Former Ranji player, 2 others arrested for IPL betting in Mumbai
Nov 08, 2020 01:08 IST
A president who changed the party: Trump stamp on GOP will last long
Nov 08, 2020 01:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.