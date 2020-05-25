Sections
Home / Business News / Bharti Airtel promoter to sell shares worth $1 billion

Bharti Airtel promoter to sell shares worth $1 billion

On Friday, the company’s shares ended at ₹593.20 on the NSE, falling 0.27% from the previous day’s close. Monday was a market holiday.

Updated: May 25, 2020 23:23 IST

By Leroy Leo, Livemint New Delhi

The block deal of around 150 million shares will be conducted by JPMorgan India as the promoter’s sole placement agent for the secondary market sale. (Mint)

The promoter of Bharti Airtel Ltd will sell shares worth $1 billion in the mobile operator through a block deal on Tuesday, two people said, requesting anonymity.

The promoter, Bharti Telecom Ltd, will sell a 2.75% stake in the company at a floor price of ₹558 per share, the first person said. The floor price is at a discount of around 6% to Bharti Airtel’s stock price. On Friday, the company’s shares ended at ₹593.20 on the NSE, falling 0.27% from the previous day’s close. Monday was a market holiday.

“This will help in cleaning up debt and, post-deal, debt will be zero at the promoter level. This debt was taken to buy a stake in Airtel,” the second person said, adding that the stake sale will also create capacity at Bharti Telecom for further capital or shareholder support for the operator.

The sale will also improve Bharti Airtel’s ratings, he added. The block deal of around 150 million shares will be conducted by JPMorgan India Pvt. Ltd as the promoter’s sole placement agent for the secondary market sale.



Post-deal, the stake held by Bharti Airtel promoters—Bharti Telecom, Indian Continent Investment Ltd, Viridian Ltd and Pastel Ltd—will fall from the existing 58.98% to 56.23%, according to information on the NSE website. “The stock price has risen significantly recently, and most investors’ outlook on the stock is also positive. So, this may be a good time to sell,” an analyst with a domestic brokerage said on condition of anonymity.

Over the last three years, Bharti Airtel had been aggressively raising funds through rights issues, qualified institutional placements (QIPs) and issue of foreign currency bonds, among others, for its working capital requirements amid a brutal tariff war in the Indian telecom sector.

In May 2019, the firm had raised ₹25,000 crore through a rights issue and another ₹7,000 crore through a foreign currency perpetual bond issue.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Infectious diseases block inaugurated at Srinagar’s SKIMS
May 26, 2020 01:05 IST
Big rejig as 45 police officers transferred in Punjab
May 26, 2020 00:54 IST
Donald Trump threatens to move the GOP convention out of Charlotte due to Covid-19 restrictions
May 26, 2020 00:51 IST
Balachaur granthi’s death murder, not mishap, say SBS Nagar police
May 26, 2020 00:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.