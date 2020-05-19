Sections
Home / Business News / Bharti Airtel rallies 10% after Q4 earnings, hits 1-year high

Bharti Airtel rallies 10% after Q4 earnings, hits 1-year high

The company said that March 2020 numbers were not comparable with prior the period due to adoption of ‘Ind AS 116’ accounting system with effect from April 1, 2019.

Updated: May 19, 2020 11:49 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

People walk past an advertisement for Bharti Airtel Ltd. in Mumbai. (Bloomberg File )

Shares of Bharti Airtel on Tuesday zoomed 10 per cent after the company reported consolidated revenue of Rs 23,722.7 crore during the reported quarter on broad-based strength, with all segments registering healthy underlying growth.

The telco, however, posted a consolidated loss of Rs 5,237 crore for the January-March quarter of 2019-20 financial year, mainly on account of making provision for paying statutory dues.

Its stock surged 9.99 per cent to Rs 591.95 -- its 52-week high -- on the BSE.

On the NSE, it jumped 9.99 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 591.85.



Bharti Airtel was the top gainer on both Sensex and Nifty during early trade.

The company said that March 2020 numbers were not comparable with prior the period due to adoption of ‘Ind AS 116’ accounting system with effect from April 1, 2019.

It posted exceptional items totalling Rs 7,004 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 comprising charges on account of reassessment of regulatory cost based on a recent order on one time spectrum charge, interest on provision of license fee and spectrum usage charges, and other heads.The company statement pegged net loss (before exceptional items) for March quarter at Rs 471 crore, and net loss (after exceptional items) at Rs 5,237 crore.

Bharti Airtel said the company has undertaken a capex investment of Rs 25,359 crore during the year to ensure strong customer experience besides front-ending some investment to ensure seamless services during the ongoing pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cache of illegal liquor seized from SAD leader’s tubewell in Patiala
May 19, 2020 13:05 IST
DDU Recruitment 2020: 51 vacancies for senior residents on offer
May 19, 2020 12:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: JP Nadda hails J-K govt’s move to define domicile rules and all the latest news
May 19, 2020 12:59 IST
SC rejects CBI probe into Arnab FIR, extends protection by 3 weeks
May 19, 2020 12:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.