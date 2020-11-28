Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Big Basket CEO says company’s resilience helped rebound after losing 80% workforce during lockdown

Big Basket CEO says company’s resilience helped rebound after losing 80% workforce during lockdown

“After losing 80 per cent of the workforce for two days, we were really dumbstruck as orders poured in...we hired 12,300 people in 16 days- through this we demonstrated the power of resilience, he said.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 18:54 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Coimbatore

Big Basket CEO Hari Menon said the company lost 80% workers in the first two days of lockdown. (Mint Archives)

‘Big Basket’ lost 80 per cent of its workforce within two days of the nationwide lockdown in March, but bounced back with “sheer resilience” of its team and hired more than 12,000 people in 16 days to turn around the fortunes of the company, its CEO Hari Menon said on Saturday.

“After losing 80 per cent of the workforce for two days, we were really dumbstruck as orders poured in...we hired 12,300 people in 16 days- through this we demonstrated the power of resilience, he said.

Menon was speaking at an online session of “Isha Insight: The DNA of Success”, a three-day leadership intensive programme that explores what it takes to lead through uncertainty, which got underway here today.

“An organisation needs to be a learning organization and the first thing we did at Big Basket was set up an excellent training and innovation function.



Learning elements of culture and managing people is more critical than being a technocrat and understanding technology, since that can be outsourced as long as you know where your organisation is headed,” Menon said.

Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev addressed the participants from the Isha Institute of Inner Sciences in Tennessee, saying: “Human beings have to realise that only with conscious and responsible action can we rise through this pandemic,” an Isha release quoted him as having said.

The program brought together over 300 business leaders and top CEOs from nearly 30 different industries, it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pilot missing for 2 days after MiG-29K crash, navy intensifies search ops
Nov 28, 2020 19:19 IST
Farmers’ groups to continue protest at Delhi border, to discuss strategy later
Nov 28, 2020 17:53 IST
China sending defence minister to Nepal days after Indian foreign secretary’s visit
Nov 28, 2020 17:01 IST
PM Modi pushes refrigerated vaccine transport boxes tie up with Luxembourg company in Gujarat
Nov 28, 2020 18:44 IST

latest news

Welsh govt audit puts Mahatma Gandhi on a list of controversial individuals
Nov 28, 2020 19:36 IST
Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre amid reports of FIRs against farmers
Nov 28, 2020 19:34 IST
Ludhiana man accuses wife of beating up his mother
Nov 28, 2020 19:29 IST
Coolie No 1 trailer launch: Sara Ali Khan means business in red pantsuit
Nov 28, 2020 19:28 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.