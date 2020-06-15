Bitcoin drops below $9,000 level for the first time since May

Bitcoin has flirted with $10,000 since May, failing to sustain a rally above that key psychological level after the closely watched “halving” industry event that reduced the amount of the cryptocurrency earned by miners. (Reuters file photo)

Bitcoin slid below $9,000 on Monday for the first time since May, joining a downdraft in global equities begun during Asia hours amid growing concern about the risks of a second wave of coronavirus infections.

The largest cryptocurrency tumbled as much as 5.1% Monday and recovered to about $9,100 as of 8:55 a.m. in London, according to consolidated pricing data from Bloomberg. For the first time since the end of April, the token dipped below its 50-day moving average, a level that’s considered a point of resistance for some traders.

Stocks slid globally on Monday alongside US equity futures, in an echo of last Thursday’s risk-off mode. Chinese economic data Monday disappointed investors, with a smaller bounce back in May than economists expected. On the virus front the US showed a pick-up in cases, Tokyo reported a jump of its own over the weekend and China is racing to contain a new outbreak in Beijing that reached nearly 100 infections.

“I think it’s definitely part of the broader sell-off that we also saw in equities last week,” said Vijay Ayyar, head of business development with crypto exchange Luno. “We tapped liquidity at the $10,000 level and are now coming back down. I expect $8,500 to hold, but if not we’re looking at $7,700 and then $7,100.”

The wider Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index declined on Monday as much as 6.5% as rival digital currencies including Ether, XRP and Litecoin also retreated.