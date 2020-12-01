Sections
Bitcoin slumps more than 5% in volatile trade

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 19:15 IST

By Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni, Reuters

Bitcoin fell 5.6% against the dollar on Tuesday, after hitting a record high earlier in the day. (Reuters/ Representational photo )

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency was last down 4.1% at $18,880 as of 1241 GMT in a volatile trading session.

Bitcoin has gained 165% this year, fuelled by demand for riskier assets amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, hunger for assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations that cryptocurrencies will win mainstream acceptance.

