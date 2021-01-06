Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Bitcoin tops USD 35,000 to set another record as wild swings resume

Bitcoin tops USD 35,000 to set another record as wild swings resume

A range of factors have been cited for Bitcoin’s ascent, showing how hard it is to pinpoint the proximate cause for the latest bout of volatility. Some traders pointed to a JPMorgan Chase & Co. long-term price forecast of as much as $146,000, while others cited the overall risk-on mood in global financial markets.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 10:52 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Srivatsan K C,

The world’s largest cryptocurrency advanced as much as 6% to USD 35,842, surpassing the previous high of USD 34,792 set on Jan. 3. (Reuters File Photo)

Bitcoin jumped to another all-time high on Wednesday, just two days after registering its biggest one-day decline since March.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency advanced as much as 6% to $35,842, surpassing the previous high of $34,792 set on Jan. 3. It plunged as much as 17% on Monday. The digital coin quadrupled in 2020.

A range of factors have been cited for Bitcoin’s ascent, showing how hard it is to pinpoint the proximate cause for the latest bout of volatility. Some traders pointed to a JPMorgan Chase & Co. long-term price forecast of as much as $146,000, while others cited the overall risk-on mood in global financial markets.

More institutions and noted investors, from Paul Tudor Jones to Scott Minerd and Stan Druckenmiller, have either started allocating funds into Bitcoin or have said they’re open to doing so.

While some argue that the cryptocurrency offers a hedge against dollar weakness and inflation risk in a world awash with fiscal and monetary stimulus, others say retail investors and trend-following quant funds are pumping up an unsustainable bubble.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

US, India never been closer, says Mike Pompeo
by HT Correspondent, Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
ICMR chief explains how Covaxin was approved, says no irregularity
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Amid mass bird deaths, Centre asks states to form monitoring panels
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
UK Covid variant: 13 more test positive in India, total now at 71
by Rhythma Kaul

latest news

Grammy Awards postponed to March 14
by Reuters
Shilpa Shetty shares her mantra for 2021
by Nishtha Grover
Goa’s Aguada jail to be revamped as tourist spot by March: CM
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kale
The White Tiger first reviews are in, critics call it roaring success
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.