Sections
Home / Business News / BlackRock, three others buy $1.4 billion of Bandhan Bank shares

BlackRock, three others buy $1.4 billion of Bandhan Bank shares

Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd. sold 337.4 million shares in the Indian lender at 313.1 rupees in a block trade on Monday, lowering its stake to 40%.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 13:33 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar,

BlackRock Inc. headquarters in New York, US. (Bloomberg)

BlackRock Inc. and Singapore’s GIC Pte. bought shares in Bandhan Bank Ltd. as the main shareholder of India’s most profitable bank sold 106 billion rupees ($1.4 billion) of its stake to meet the regulator’s ownership rules.

Temasek Holdings Pte and SBI Mutual Fund also bought shares, the bank’s founder and Chief Executive Officer Chandra Shekhar Ghosh said in an interview on Monday. GIC got the Reserve Bank of India’s approval to raise its stake in the lender to 10% from 4.9%, he said.

Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd. sold 337.4 million shares in the Indian lender at 313.1 rupees in a block trade on Monday, lowering its stake to 40%. The sale took place at a 9.3% discount to the previous closing price, according to deal terms seen by Bloomberg News.

Bandhan Bank’s shares plunged 10.5% in Mumbai on Monday after the transaction, its biggest loss since March 30. They were up as much as 2% on Tuesday.



The central bank had restricted branch expansion by Bandhan Bank, which specializes in lending to small borrowers, after the founding firm failed to lower its stake to the target 40% last year. Bandhan Bank then agreed to combine with mortgage financier Gruh Finance Ltd. in a $11.7 billion deal to pare the founder’s stake as mandated, following which the central bank partially relaxed its curbs on the lender.

“RBI is very clear that shareholding in private banks should be diversified as it reduces concentration risk,” said Karthik Srinivasan, group head for financial sector ratings at ICRA Ltd., the local arm of Moody’s Investors Service. “The urgency of stake sale by Bandhan founders shows that RBI is on track on its rules regarding shareholding in private banks.”

After the latest sale, Bandhan Financial will need to lower its stake in the bank to 20% by August 2023, Ghosh said, citing RBI rules. He said his personal stake in the holding company is 2%, with the rest held by GIC, International Finance Corp. and others.

The holding company aims to use the proceeds to start new ventures in areas such as insurance and asset management, subject to RBI’s approval, Ghosh said.

The central bank is currently reviewing its norms on shareholding in private banks, which stipulate founders cut their stake to 15% eventually, as part of its efforts to improve corporate governance.

Some of Bandhan Bank’s profitability metrics, including return on assets and return on equity, are the highest among Indian banks.

Credit Suisse Securities (India) Pvt., JPMorgan India Pvt., Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt. and JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners for the deal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pak court appoints three senior lawyers as amici curiae in Kulbhushan Jadhav’s case
Aug 04, 2020 14:20 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has endorsed Sushant’s family’s demand for CBI probe
Aug 04, 2020 14:18 IST
Netizens baffled by remains of unidentified 15 foot creature found on beach
Aug 04, 2020 14:16 IST
‘Thin line between free speech and contempt’: Supreme Court tells Prashant Bhushan
Aug 04, 2020 14:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.