Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Blaming pandemic, M&M pulls  the  plug  on  JV  with Ford 

Blaming pandemic, M&M pulls  the  plug  on  JV  with Ford 

Mahindra aims more than Rs 3,000 cr in cost savings through the separation and a potential stake sale of SsangYong Motor Co.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 04:30 IST

By Malyaban Ghosh, Livemint

Mahindra said the pressure to conserve cash, need for investments in emerging technologies and intensifying focus on its core automobile business in India have influenced its step. (MINT)

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd and Ford Motor Co. said on Friday that the global disruptions brought about by Covid-19 and ensuing change in capital allocation priorities forced them to abandon a proposed partnership for engine and vehicle development in India.

The move is a blow to Mahindra’s plans to get access to manufacturing capacities and new technologies for engines and connected vehicles.

At the same time, Ford will have to continue its independent battle to garner a bigger share of India’s market where it has lagged most of its rivals despite a more than two-decade-long presence.

Mahindra, India’s largest sport-utility vehicle maker, said the pressure to conserve cash, need for investments in emerging technologies and intensifying focus on its core automobile business in India have influenced its step.



The automaker aims direct cost savings of more than Rs 3,000 crore next fiscal through the separation with Ford and a potential stake sale of its bankrupt Korean unit SsangYong Motor Co.

The decision to part ways “follows the passing of the December 31 ‘longstop’, or expiration, date of a definitive agreement the organisations entered into in October 2019”, the companies said in separate statements.

Pawan Goenka, managing director of Mahindra, said the joint venture (JV) with Ford was impacted by the global upheaval due to Covid. “In the current scenario, the investments would have been significantly more than what was envisioned. Therefore, it did not make any business sense for either partner,” he said.

In 2019, Mahindra and Ford announced an initial pact for a JV to develop vehicles for emerging markets. Mahindra was to hold the controlling 51% stake and Ford the rest. They planned to share BS VI-compliant engines, besides developing connected vehicle solutions for India. Ford’s assets in India, including a factory each near Chennai and Sanand, Gujarat, were supposed to have been absorbed by the JV and run by Mahindra. The partnership with Ford and acquisition of SsangYong were meant to significantly enhance Mahindra’s offerings for both domestic and export markets. The decision to pull the plug might, therefore, negatively affect Mahindra’s product strategy at a time when its SUV market share in India is under severe strain, and competition in electric vehicle space has risen.

Mahindra, which has announced plans to sell its controlling 70% stake in SsangYong, may sign a term sheet with a potential investor, as soon as next week, said Anish Shah, deputy CEO and group CFO, M&M.

“With the kind of change happening in the economic and business scenario, specific to the auto industry, the shift taking place to the kind of vehicles that will be popular in the next 3-5 years, we have to prioritise where to put our money,” Goenka said.

To be sure, Mahindra’s new management has been re-evaluating the capital allocation strategy and has decided to exit loss-making businesses across its core and non-core group companies globally.

“The recent announcement is a part of its new asset allocation strategy of focusing on its core businesses of tractors, SUVs. Scaling back to its core competence will strengthen the company’s balance sheet and improve the return profile,” said Md Shaukat Ali, an analyst at Asian Markets Securities.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
by R Sukumar
Why India could catch up quickly on Covid vaccination
by HT Correspondent
Trump handed defeat as congress overrides his defense bill veto
by Bloomberg| Posted by Mallika Soni
Let bars, restaurants stay open till 3am, says Delhi govt panel
by Abhishek Dey

latest news

US surpasses 20 million Covid-19 cases
by Asian News International| Posted by Mallika Soni
Blaming pandemic, M&M pulls  the  plug  on  JV  with Ford 
by Malyaban Ghosh
Sebi fines RIL, Mukesh Ambani
by Kalpana Pathak
Vehicle sales sustain their momentum in December
by Malyaban Ghosh
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.