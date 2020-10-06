Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Britannia to issue bonus debentures and payment of dividend

Britannia to issue bonus debentures and payment of dividend

Shares of Britannia Industries on Monday settled at Rs 3,828.45 on BSE, up 0.49 per cent from the previous close.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 10:20 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The company, however, said keeping with its philosophy of conservative cash management and being mindful of the challenging business environment, it is of the view that it would be prudent to retain liquidity in the company. (Twitter/@BritanniaIndLtd)

Bakery and dairy products major Britannia Industries on Monday said its board has approved issuing bonus debentures and payment of dividend to reward its shareholders in such difficult and unprecedented times due to coronavirus pandemic.

The board of the company at its meeting held on Monday approved issue of a non-convertible, redeemable fully paid up debenture of the face value of Rs 29 by way of “bonus to the Members of the Company” for one paid-up equity share of face value of Re 1 (rupee one) each, by utilising its general reserve, Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing.

Besides, the board has also approved “payment of dividend of Rs 12.50 per every one fully paid up equity share of face value of Re 1 each by utilising its accumulated profits”.

Elaborating the rationale behind the steps, Britannia Industries said upon taking into consideration its capability to generate strong cash flow and the accumulated profits being more than what is needed to fund the its future growth, “the company is of the view that these excess funds can be optimally utilised to reward its members in such difficult and unprecedented times by way of distribution”.



Accordingly, the company “has proposed, to distribute such funds amongst its members, by means of fully paid up bonus debentures and distribution of dividend through a scheme of arrangement with its members”, it added.

The company, however, said keeping with its philosophy of conservative cash management and being mindful of the challenging business environment, it is of the view that it would be prudent to retain liquidity in the company.

Shares of Britannia Industries on Monday settled at Rs 3,828.45 on BSE, up 0.49 per cent from the previous close.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hathras case: UP govt calls for court-monitored probe by CBI in Supreme Court
Oct 06, 2020 11:21 IST
Shaurya missile to be inducted in strategic arsenal, Agni-5’s sea version by 2022
Oct 06, 2020 11:53 IST
All 5 accused of raping 19-year-old Dalit woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar last year pronounced guilty
Oct 06, 2020 11:50 IST
Rhea Chakraborty, others’ judicial custody likely to be extended
Oct 06, 2020 11:52 IST

latest news

One person killed, 590 injured in clashes in Kyrgyzstan; detained former leader freed
Oct 06, 2020 11:37 IST
Security up outside Dushyant, Ranjit Chautala’s houses in Sirsa
Oct 06, 2020 11:32 IST
All 5 accused of raping 19-year-old Dalit woman in Rajasthan’s Alwar last year pronounced guilty
Oct 06, 2020 11:50 IST
Shaurya missile to be inducted in strategic arsenal, Agni-5’s sea version by 2022
Oct 06, 2020 11:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.