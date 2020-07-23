Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / British Airways reaches pilot deal to end row over job cuts

British Airways reaches pilot deal to end row over job cuts

The plan reduces mandatory job cuts to 270 from the 1,255 originally signalled, the British Airline Pilots’ Association said late Wednesday.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 13:17 IST

By Bloomberg| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

British Airways will rely on voluntary moves to bridge much of the gap, while also creating a pool of 300 crew idled on reduced pay who will return only when demand picks up. (AP file photo)

British Airways resolved a bitter dispute with its pilot union, reaching a deal on cuts in pay and headcount that will help the IAG SA unit get through the deep slowdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The plan reduces mandatory job cuts to 270 from the 1,255 originally signalled, the British Airline Pilots’ Association said late Wednesday. British Airways will rely on voluntary moves to bridge much of the gap, while also creating a pool of 300 crew idled on reduced pay who will return only when demand picks up.

IAG said in a statement Thursday that it welcomed Balpa’s decision to recommend the settlement to members, adding that the measures are a necessary response “to the Covid-19 crisis affecting the aviation industry.”

The compromise may help quell a debate over how much pain British Airways should pass on to its workforce after accepting government loan guarantees to survive the crisis. The carrier has faced criticism from U.K. lawmakers over a plan to cut as many as 12,000 jobs overall as it seeks to preserve cash and cope with a slow recovery.



Shares of IAG, as International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is known, traded 0.5% lower as of 8:10 a.m. in London. The stock has lost two-thirds of its value this year.

British Airways pilots who remain in service will absorb an initial pay cut of 20%, which narrows to 8% over the next two years, the union said. The ballot is due to close on July 31, with IAG planning to provide a further update at that time.

The House of Commons Transport Committee accused British Airways of using the global outbreak as an excuse to slash the payroll. Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week refused to join in the condemnation, saying the company was “in severe difficulties.”

As part of the Balpa agreement, British Airways agreed not to follow through on its threat to fire and rehire pilots on new terms if it couldn’t reach a deal with the union.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

More food shortages in war-torn Yemen, warn UN agencies
Jul 23, 2020 13:36 IST
Sara, Anushka share Dil Bechara poster ahead of premiere
Jul 23, 2020 13:33 IST
England vs West Indies 2nd Test match live streaming and timing
Jul 23, 2020 13:33 IST
NASA shares first ever image of Jupiter’s moon Ganymede’s North Pole
Jul 23, 2020 13:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.