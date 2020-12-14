Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Burger King India makes remarkable market debut; shares jump over 92%

Burger King India makes remarkable market debut; shares jump over 92%

The stock opened at Rs 115.35, a huge premium of 92.25 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. It later rose to a high of Rs 119.80, up 99.66 per cent.

Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 11:45 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Burger King currently operates 268 stores in India and out of them, eight are franchises, mainly located at airports, while the rest are owned by the company. (Reuters file photo)

Shares of Burger King India on Monday zoomed over 92 per cent in its debut trade against its issue price of Rs 60.

The stock opened at Rs 115.35, a huge premium of 92.25 per cent against the issue price on the BSE. It later rose to a high of Rs 119.80, up 99.66 per cent.

On the NSE, it jumped 87.5 per cent to Rs 112.50 in its opening trade. The company’s market valuation was at Rs 4,535.96 crore on the BSE. Burger King India’s share sale was subscribed a massive 156.65 times earlier this month.

Price range for the Rs 810-crore initial public offering (IPO) was fixed at Rs 59-60 per share.

The quick service restaurant chain currently operates 268 stores in India and out of them, eight are franchises, mainly located at airports, while the rest are owned by the company.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Several border points in Delhi remain closed for traffic as farmers’ stir escalates
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Congress wins 620 seats in municipal body polls in Rajasthan
by Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
by Shishir Gupta
Farmers begin day-long hunger strike as protest against farm laws intensifies
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi

latest news

Several border points in Delhi remain closed for traffic as farmers’ stir escalates
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal
Little trade in MP mandis in October after passing of farm laws, traders say
by Ranjan | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Burger King India makes remarkable market debut; shares jump over 92%
by Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Expert committee to review Ram temple foundation work
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.