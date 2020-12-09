Burger King IPO allotment status: Know how to check

Sections
Despite the hard-hitting Covid-19 pandemic, investors remained optimistic about the market and the brand leading to oversubscription of the IPO within a few hours of its release.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 13:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Burger King raised Rs 810-crore IPO with a fresh issue of shares of Rs 450 crore. (Bloomberg file pho)

Burger King’s India will announce the status of the allotment of its initial public offer on Wednesday. The food chain giant that went public last week between December 2 and 4 got oversubscribed 156.65 times. The IPO was sold in the Rs 59-60 price range.

Investors can visit the website of Link Intime India to check their allocation status. Link Intime India is the Sebi-recorded registrar of Burger King IPO that is responsible to digitally administer share allocation and refund. On visiting the website, users have to select the appropriate IPO to get access to the data which will be available once the basis of allotment is announced. In order to get access through the site, the investors need to provide their information through PAN ID or application ID or DPID (depository participant identification).

Investors can also check the allotment status through the official site of S&P BSE -- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

The retail individual investors were subscribed 68.15 times, with qualified institutional buyers subscribing over 86.64 times and non-institutional investors subscribing 354.11 times.



The quick-service restaurant chain (QSR) raised Rs 810-crore IPO with a fresh issue of shares of Rs 450 crore. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India, Edelweiss Financial Services, and JM Financial were the lead managers of the issue.

The Indian chain of American restaurant brands presently operates 268 stores in the country and aims to establish around 700 more of them by 2026.

