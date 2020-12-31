Sections
Cabinet nod to transport hub at Greater Noida

Cabinet nod to transport hub at Greater Noida

The hub will be located near a railway station in Boraki. It will have interstate and local bus terminals, Metro, commercial, retail, hotel and green open spaces

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 10:03 IST

By Amandeep Shukla, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT Archive)

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the construction of a multi-modal logistics and transport hub in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida at an estimated cost of Rs3,883.80 crore.

“The multi-modal logistics hub project will be developed as a world-class facility that will provide efficient storage/transitioning of goods to/from the Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFC) and offer a one-stop destination to freight companies and customers,” an official statement said. It will provide standard container handling activities and value-added services to reduce logistics costs with improved efficiency of operations, the statement added.

The hub will be located near a railway station in Boraki. It will have interstate and local bus terminals, Metro, commercial, retail, hotel and green open spaces.

Also Read: Cabinet gives green signal for Rs12,000 crore infra projects

“The project will provide world-class passenger movement facilities for the growing population of the catchment zone catering to upcoming developments in Uttar Pradesh, sub-region of the NCR and thus, decongest Delhi,” the statement said.

The Cabinet approved the opening of Indian missions in Estonia, Paraguay, and the Dominican Republic to help promote trade and cultural relations with these countries. It also cleared the construction of trunk infrastructure components for Krishnapatnam and Tumakuru industrial areas in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka worth Rs2,139.44 crore and Rs1,701.81 crore.

