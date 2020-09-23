Sections
CAMS Rs 2,240-cr IPO closes today

The price band for the issue has been fixed at Rs 1,229-1,230.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 11:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Computer Age Management Services initial public offering (IPO) will close on September 23. The IPO was fully subscribed nearly two times at the end of Tuesday. The bidding for the Rs 2,240-crore IPO opened on Monday. CAMS is a mutual fund trabsfer agency to the Indian Asset Management Companies. It is targeting to raise Rs 2,240 crore from investors.

Prospective retail investors need to bid for a minimum of one lot of 12 shares or in multiples.

