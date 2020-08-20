Sections
Home / Business News / CCEA hikes discom loan limit

CCEA hikes discom loan limit

As part of its stimulus package to bring the economy back on track after the Covid-19 lockdown, the government announced the liquidity injection for discoms as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, backed by state governments’ guarantees.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 06:12 IST

By Utpal Bhaskar, Elizabeth Roche and Shreya Nandi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The CCEA decision comes against the backdrop of some discoms being unable to avail the Rs1.25 lakh crore reform-linked loan package for clearing dues. (Abhinav Saha/HT File Photo )

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs on Wednesday approved a one-time relaxation to Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) for extending loans to state-run electricity distribution companies (discoms), above their working capital limits under the Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana, or UDAY.

The decision comes against the backdrop of some discoms being unable to avail the Rs1.25 lakh crore reform-linked loan package for clearing dues. With some fund-starved discoms neither having the headroom for borrowing more working capital, nor the requisite state receivables to clear their dues, the power ministry had circulated a cabinet note seeking a one-time exemption on working capital limits placed under UDAY, Mint reported on July 28.

“CCEA approves one-time relaxation to PFC and REC for extending loans to discoms above limits of working capital cap of 25% of last year’s revenues under UDAY,” the government’s principal spokesperson said in a tweet.

As part of its stimulus package to bring the economy back on track after the Covid-19 lockdown, the government announced this liquidity injection for discoms as part of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, backed by state governments’ guarantees.



The money is to be raised by state-owned Power Finance Corporation and Rural Electrification Corporation from the market against the receivables of discoms.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gurugram feared ‘Gurujam’ as seven underpasses went down under
Aug 20, 2020 07:16 IST
KL Rahul names Kings XI Punjab teammate as ‘one of the best T20 players’
Aug 20, 2020 07:13 IST
Jharkhand reports 967 new coronavirus cases
Aug 20, 2020 07:08 IST
LIVE: Jharkhand to start special rapid antigen testing drive in all districts
Aug 20, 2020 07:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.