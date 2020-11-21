Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / CCI approves RIL, Future Retail deal

CCI approves RIL, Future Retail deal

Amazon had complained to CCI as well as Sebi that the sale violated contractual agreements between Future and Amazon.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 04:20 IST

By Kalpana Pathak, Livemint Mumbai

The debt-ridden Future Group had agreed to sell various assets of Future Retail to Reliance for ₹24,713 crore in August. (Mint)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Friday approved Future Retail Ltd’s asset sale to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), in a setback for Amazon.com Inc., which had approached the anti-trust watchdog to halt the ₹24,700 crore deal.

Amazon had complained to CCI as well as Sebi that the sale violated contractual agreements between Future and Amazon.

“Commission approves acquisition of retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses of Future Group by Reliance Retail Ventures and Reliance Retail and Fashion Lifestyle,” CCI said in a tweet.

The debt-ridden Future Group had agreed to sell various assets of Future Retail to Reliance for ₹24,713 crore in August. Amazon, which holds a 49% stake in Future Coupons Ltd, a promoter entity of Future Retail, objected to the deal and filed an emergency arbitration at the Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC). Amazon claimed that its contract with Future Coupons bars Future Retail from selling assets to Reliance. On 25 October, the SIAC issued an interim order stopping the sale. Future challenged the SIAC order in the Delhi high court, submitting Amazon was not a Future Retail shareholder and has no say in its affairs. Separately, a single-judge bench of the Delhi HC reserved orders on Future’s application seeking interim relief to restrain Amazon from interfering in the RIL deal. Emails sent to Amazon and Future remained unanswered.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

HTLS 2020: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal hopes 3rd wave may recede if trend holds
Nov 21, 2020 01:16 IST
Congress’ new internal panels include old guard
Nov 21, 2020 02:33 IST
PM Modi holds review meet to decide India’s vaccination strategy
Nov 20, 2020 22:10 IST
No VIP category should be created for Covid-19 vaccine, says Delhi CM
Nov 20, 2020 22:48 IST

latest news

Winter arrives early in north as mercury dips
Nov 21, 2020 04:51 IST
I was anxious about travelling amidst the Covid-19 peak: Jassie Gill
Nov 21, 2020 04:44 IST
ED assures SC of no coercive action against Chanda Kochhar
Nov 21, 2020 04:43 IST
It’s time for the ‘big’ push: Hindi film world waiting for a blockbuster!
Nov 21, 2020 04:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.