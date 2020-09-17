Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Centre allows up to 74% FDI in defence sector under automatic route

Centre allows up to 74% FDI in defence sector under automatic route

As per the current FDI policy, 100 per cent overseas investments are permitted in the defence industry -- 49 per cent under the automatic route, while beyond that government approval was required.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 22:28 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

Government has permitted foreign direct investment (FDI) of up to 74 per cent under automatic route in the defence sector. An Arjun Main Battle Tank Mk-1 sits on display in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) area during the DefExpo 20 in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. (Bloomberg)

The government has permitted foreign direct investment (FDI) of up to 74 per cent under automatic route in the defence sector with a view to attracting overseas investors, according to a press note issued by the DPIIT on Thursday.

However, foreign investments in the defence sector would be subject to scrutiny on the grounds of national security and the government reserves the right to review any foreign investment in the sector that affects or may affect national security, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in the note.

As per the current FDI policy, 100 per cent overseas investments are permitted in the defence industry -- 49 per cent under the automatic route, while beyond that government approval was required.

According to the Press Note 4 (2020 series): “FDI up to 74 per cent under automatic route shall be permitted for companies seeking new industrial licences”.



It also said that infusion of fresh investment up to 49 per cent, in a company not seeking industrial licence or which already has government approval for FDI in defence, shall require “mandatory” submission of a declaration with the defence ministry in case change in equity/shareholding pattern or transfer of stake by existing investor to new foreign investor for FDI up to 49 per cent, within 30 days of such change.

Proposal for raising FDI beyond 49 per cent from such companies will require government approval, it added.

“The decision will take effect from the date of FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) notification,” it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Harsimrat Kaur ejects out of Cabinet over farm bills, her party stays in NDA
Sep 17, 2020 21:43 IST
Former model makes sexual assault claim against Donald Trump
Sep 17, 2020 20:25 IST
Section 144 in Mumbai: Does anything change? All you need to know
Sep 17, 2020 21:36 IST
India is making a mistake on China, writes Brahma Chellaney
Sep 17, 2020 22:04 IST

latest news

Student-parent forum demands curbs on pvt schools
Sep 17, 2020 22:28 IST
Take final call on shifting dairy units outside city limits: MLA Talwar urges DC
Sep 17, 2020 22:27 IST
Question hour: 1,128 doctors appointed across Himachal, says heath minister
Sep 17, 2020 22:25 IST
Himachal CM unveils sales counter for local products made by rural women
Sep 17, 2020 22:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.