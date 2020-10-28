Centre must spell out stand on Maratha quota, says Congress

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said efforts are being made to spread “lies” about the MVA government. (@sachin_inc/Twitter Photo )

The Congress in Maharashtra on Wednesday sought to know the “exact” stand of the Centre over reservation for Marathas in jobs and education in the state, an issue which is pending before the Supreme Court.

Addressing a press conference here, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said efforts are being made to spread “lies” about the MVA government on the sensitive issue.

In this context, it was pertinent to raise questions about the Centre’s role in the Maratha reservation issue, he said.

The Congress is a constituent of the Shiv Sena-led MVA government and its leader Ashok Chavan, who is also a minister, heads a cabinet sub-committee on the quota issue.

“We are raising questions on the Centre’s role in the Maratha reservation issue... because questions are being raised as why the central government is not taking any stand,” Sawant said.

“Today, we would like to ask a question - what is the exact stand of the Narendra Modi government on this issue?” he sought to know.

Sawant said BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati has written three letters, seeking a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the quota issue, but he has not got any response so far.

“The BJP came to the power using the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and today they are forgetting him.

It seems the Modi government is not inclined in favour of granting reservation to the the Maratha community,” the Congress spokesperson said.

The apex court last month stayed the implementation of 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs, but made it clear that the status of those who have availed of the benefits will not be disturbed.

On Tuesday, the SC termed as “unfair” the submission that Maharashtra was not heard fully when it had stayed the implementation of the reservation law.

After a brief hearing, a bench comprising justices L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi listed the pleas seeking to lift the stay on the quota law for hearing after four weeks.

Earlier, the Maharashtra government had filed an application, seeking vacation of the SC stay on the implementation of the Maratha quota law amidst protests by pro-reservation outfits representing the community in parts of the state over the issue.