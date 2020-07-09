Sections
Home / Business News / Centre releases Rs 6,195 crore in grants for 14 states

The 14 states include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal among others.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 03:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Union government on Wednesday released the fourth instalment of Rs 6,195.08-crore grant-in-aid to 14 states (Bloomberg)

The Union government on Wednesday released the fourth instalment of Rs 6,195.08-crore grant-in-aid to 14 states as per the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission, a finance ministry spokesperson said. The finance minister’s office tweeted on Wednesday that the fourth equated monthly installment of the post devolution revenue deficit grant to 14 states would provide them “additional resources during the corona (Covid-19) crisis”. The 14 states include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal among others.

