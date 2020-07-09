Centre releases Rs 6,195 crore in grants for 14 states

The Union government on Wednesday released the fourth instalment of Rs 6,195.08-crore grant-in-aid to 14 states as per the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission, a finance ministry spokesperson said. The finance minister’s office tweeted on Wednesday that the fourth equated monthly installment of the post devolution revenue deficit grant to 14 states would provide them “additional resources during the corona (Covid-19) crisis”. The 14 states include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal among others.