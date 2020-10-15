Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Centre to borrow Rs 1.10 lakh crore on behalf of states to meet GST shortfall

Centre to borrow Rs 1.10 lakh crore on behalf of states to meet GST shortfall

The Centre will borrow up to Rs 1.10 lakh crore on behalf of states to overcome the shortfall in Good and Services Tax (GST) collections, the ministry of finance said on Thursday.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 22:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Since last fiscal, India’s economy has been witnessing a slowdown, which has resulted in a sharp fall in GST collections (File photo for representation)

The Centre will borrow up to Rs 1.10 lakh crore on behalf of states to overcome the shortfall in Good and Services Tax (GST) collections, the ministry of finance said on Thursday.

As per the Goods and Services Tax (GST) introduced in July 2017, the Central government was mandated to compensate states if their revenue growth dropped below 14 per cent a year. Since last fiscal, India’s economy has been witnessing a slowdown, which has resulted in a sharp fall in GST collections. Due to which, the Centre was unable to pay for the states’ revenue loss and in order to overcome the shortfall, borrowing from the market was suggested.

The finance ministry on Thursday said the states were offered a special window to borrow Rs 1.10 lakh crore over their existing limits.

“Under the special window, the estimated shortfall of Rs 1.10 lakh crore (assuming all states join) will be borrowed by Government of India in appropriate tranches,” the finance ministry said in a statement. “The amount so borrowed will be passed on to the states as a back-to-back loan in lieu of GST compensation cess releases,” it added.

However, the borrowing “will not have any impact on the fiscal deficit”, the finance ministry further said. “The amounts will be reflected as the capital receipts of the state governments and as part of the financing of its respective fiscal deficits,” it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘‘If agreements aren’t honoured...” Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
Oct 15, 2020 22:44 IST
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
Oct 15, 2020 22:46 IST
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
Oct 15, 2020 22:24 IST
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP LIVE: Gayle, Rahul’s fifties guide KXIP closer to win
Oct 15, 2020 22:50 IST

latest news

Director Roman Polanski pays respect to Polish couple who saved him from Holocaust
Oct 15, 2020 22:47 IST
Delhi-NCR pollution report absolves Punjab of the blame: Amarinder Singh
Oct 15, 2020 22:46 IST
Deja vu, much?
Oct 15, 2020 22:39 IST
IPL 2020 - RCB Vs KXIP, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 15 overs
Oct 15, 2020 22:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.