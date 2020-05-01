Check full list of days banks will be closed in May 2020

The major holidays for banks in May are May Day, Buddha Purnima and Eid (HT Photo/Pratik Chorge)

The major holidays for banks in May are May Day, Buddha Purnima and Eid—on May 1, May 7 and May 25, respectively.

Banks across the country observe certain holidays but they are not uniform across the country. Second and fourth Saturdays of the month are holidays for banks.

Here’s a list of bank holidays in different states and Union territories (UTs):

May 1 (Wednesday)

May 1 is observed as labour day or May Day. Government institutions remain closed on this day as May Day is dedicated to labourers in several states.

May 1 is also celebrated as Maharashtra Day as it is on this day when the state was formed.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal will observe a bank holiday on May 1.

May 7 (Thursday)

Banks will remain closed on the occasion of Buddha Purnima in states including Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Banks will be closed on the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore in West Bengal.

May 16 (Saturday)

Banks in Sikkim remain closed on May 16 as it is on this day (May 16, 1975), Sikkim officially became a part of the Indian territory.

May 21 to 22 (Thursday-Friday)

Due to Jumat-ul-Wida, there will be a holiday in several states.

May 24 (Sunday)

Banks remain closed on May 24 in Tripura state as it observes as the birth date of poet, musician, and writer Kazi Nazrul Islam.

May 25 (Monday)

Eid al-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on either May 24 or May 25 depending upon the moon sighting.

* Please check local calendars before heading out to your bank.