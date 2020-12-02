Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / As supplies tighten China buys rice from India for first time in decades, says trade officials

As supplies tighten China buys rice from India for first time in decades, says trade officials

India is the world’s biggest exporter of rice and China is the biggest importer. Beijing imports around 4 million tonnes of rice annually but has avoided purchases from India.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 13:51 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Mumbai

Indian traders have contracted to export 100,000 tonnes of broken rice for December -February shipments at around $300 per tonne. (Getty Images)

China has started importing Indian rice for the first time in at least three decades due to tightening supplies and an offer from India of sharply discounted prices, Indian industry officials told Reuters.

India is the world’s biggest exporter of rice and China is the biggest importer. Beijing imports around 4 million tonnes of rice annually but has avoided purchases from India, citing quality issues.

The breakthrough comes at a time when political tensions between the two countries are high because of a border dispute in the Himalayas.

Also Read | China to build a super dam on its part of Brahmaputra river

“For the first time China has made rice purchases. They may increase buying next year after seeing the quality of Indian crop,” said B.V. Krishna Rao, president of the Rice Exporters Association.

Indian traders have contracted to export 100,000 tonnes of broken rice for December -February shipments at around $300 per tonne, industry officials said.

China’s traditional suppliers, such as Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar and Pakistan, have limited surplus supplies for export and were quoting at least $30 per tonne more compared with Indian prices, according to Indian rice trade officials.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese defence minister’s visit to Nepal, Pakistan made with eye on India, say experts
Dec 02, 2020 13:19 IST
UK clears Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, to be available next week
Dec 02, 2020 13:11 IST
‘Community service’ in Gujarat for not wearing masks, rules high court
Dec 02, 2020 13:18 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate expected to go below 5%: Health minister
Dec 02, 2020 13:30 IST

latest news

DU OBE results of regular postgraduate, undergraduate courses declared: Varsity tells HC
Dec 02, 2020 14:20 IST
6 of family killed as car collides with truck in Telangana
Dec 02, 2020 14:19 IST
China ‘planned’ Galwan Valley clash, US commission says in report to Congress
Dec 02, 2020 14:19 IST
Manushi Chhillar’s style game in stripe chiffon bralette-satin skirt
Dec 02, 2020 14:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.