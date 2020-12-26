Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / China increases imprisonment terms for securities, futures market crimes

China increases imprisonment terms for securities, futures market crimes

According to an online posting by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Saturday night, the imprisonment for fraudulent securities issuances was raised from five to 15 years, while the maximum sentencing for fraudulent disclosures was raised to 10 years from three.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 21:10 IST

By Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, Beijing

The amendments also strengthen penalties against controlling shareholders and intermediaries such as sponsors who act as “gatekeeers” in securities issuances (REUTERS)

China on Saturday amended a criminal law to increase imprisonment terms for securities and futures market crimes, including fraudulent securities issuances and information disclosure fraud, according to a regulatory statement.

According to an online posting by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Saturday night, the imprisonment for fraudulent securities issuances was raised from five to 15 years, while the maximum sentencing for fraudulent disclosures was raised to 10 years from three.

The amendment was passed by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee on Saturday, and will come into effect from March 1.

The amendments also strengthen penalties against controlling shareholders and intermediaries such as sponsors who act as “gatekeeers” in securities issuances. Behaviours such as instigating fraudulent issuances and concealment of relevant matters will be within the scope of criminal activity, added the CSRC statement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
by Rahul Singh | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
To push for ‘one nation, one election’, BJP to hold 25 webinars over next few weeks
by HT Correspondent
Education minister to announce CBSE board exam dates on Dec 31
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Farmers’ group seek resumption of talks on Tuesday over new farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar

latest news

Police search for clues to mysterious RV blast in Nashville
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
China increases imprisonment terms for securities, futures market crimes
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Archaeologists uncover ancient street food shop in Pompeii
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Late Leicester equaliser ends United’s away winning streak
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.