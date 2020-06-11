Sections
China, US should resume timely communication on trade, other issues

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:34 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Beijing

There is “very big” room for China to support the economy through fiscal and monetary policies, added Wang Zhaoxing, another cabinet adviser. (Reuters file photo)

China and the United States should resume timely communication on trade and other issues, a former senior Chinese official said on Thursday, who stressed that the world’s two largest economies are too intertwined to be decoupled.

Zhu Guangyao, an adviser to the cabinet and former vice finance minister, made the remarks at a briefing in Beijing.

There is “very big” room for China to support the economy through fiscal and monetary policies, added Wang Zhaoxing, another cabinet adviser.

