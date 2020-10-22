Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Coca-Cola results beat as sales improve from Covid pandemic lows

Coca-Cola results beat as sales improve from Covid pandemic lows

The beverage company, which makes about half of its revenue from sales in restaurants, theatres and other public venues, reported a slowdown in declines in “away-from-home” sales and said the last quarter had been its most challenging.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 19:09 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal,

The company said sales of its trademark Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar were now positive. (AP Photo)

Coca-Cola Co beat revenue and profit expectations on Thursday as strong “at-home” sales helped the world’s largest soda maker bounce back from a shattering second quarter, sending its shares up 2% before the bell.

The beverage company, which makes about half of its revenue from sales in restaurants, theatres and other public venues, reported a slowdown in declines in “away-from-home” sales and said the last quarter had been its most challenging.

The company said sales of its trademark Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar were now positive.

“While many challenges still lie ahead, our progress in the quarter gives me confidence we are on the right path,” Chief Executive Officer James Quincey said in a statement.



Organic sales, which strip out acquisition and currency impacts, fell 6% for the three months ended Sept. 25, but improved from a 26% fall in the second quarter.

Hurt by lockdowns, the Atlanta-based company in August launched a restructuring plan that included job cuts, streamlining of its beverage portfolio and more focus on popular products, including its signature soda.

The company said consumers were continuing to stock up sodas and other beverages at home, even as Coke’s away-from-home channels, that includes sales of concentrates and beverages to outdoor venues and vending machines, remained under pressure.

Rival PepsiCo Inc, which also suffered during the lockdowns, was able to rebound from the slump with better sales at convenience stores and gas stations as well as continued demand for snacks.

Net income attributable to Coca-Cola’s shareholders fell 33.01% to $1.74 billion.

On a per share basis, the company earned 55 cents per share, 9 cents above expectations, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net revenue fell 9% to $8.7 billion, above the estimate of $8.36 billion.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese media meant to threaten India, ends up confessing role in northeast
Oct 22, 2020 18:33 IST
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Oct 22, 2020 19:20 IST
IPL 2020, RR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl, Williamson misses out
Oct 22, 2020 19:31 IST
Chirag Paswan’s fresh swipe at Nitish Kumar has cautionary note for PM Modi
Oct 22, 2020 17:09 IST

latest news

Assam-Mizoram border issue: Trucks resume movement after 4 days
Oct 22, 2020 19:19 IST
After roll out of NEP, class 10, 12 board exams should be discontinued: Sisodia to Centre
Oct 22, 2020 19:17 IST
Varun Dhawan calls out false reports: ‘Don’t make up things about my dad’
Oct 22, 2020 19:23 IST
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Oct 22, 2020 19:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.