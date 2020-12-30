Sections
Container shortage adversely affecting shipment schedules, says TEXPROCIL chairman

One of the reasons being attributed to the shortage is the low volume of imports, especially from China. Further, exporters face a shortage of containers not only at the Gateway Ports but also at the ICDs.

“It takes more than two weeks for the exporters to get the containers for shipments of export cargos which is resulting in delays and non-fulfillment of terms and conditions as agreed with the overseas buyers,” according to TEXPROCIL Chairman Manoj Patodia. (Bloomberg | Representational image)

Exporters from India are facing a huge shortage of containers for exports. “The situation is becoming very serious as exporters are finding it difficult to adhere to shipment schedules which is a matter of serious concern,” said, Manoj Patodia, Chairman of The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council (TEXPROCIL).

One of the reasons being attributed to the shortage is the low volume of imports, especially from China. Further, exporters face a shortage of containers not only at the Gateway Ports but also at the ICDs.

In the initial months of the lockdown, Patodia pointed out that exports were low. However, after a period of intense lockdown for more than six months, exports of textiles & clothing have started picking up sharply, according to the Chairman, TEXPROCIL.

Many exporters are holding export orders for shipments till March 31, 2021. The Chairman, TEXPROCIL also mentioned that delays in shipments are leading to the cancellation of orders in many cases and if the issue is not resolved on a priority basis, exporters of textiles & clothing may lose business by an estimated 20 per cent.

“It takes more than two weeks for the exporters to get the containers for shipments of export cargos which is resulting in delays and non-fulfillment of terms and conditions as agreed with the overseas buyers,” according to Patodia.

The Chairman, TEXPROCIL urged the government to step in and engage in a dialogue with the shipping lines and their associations on an urgent basis to make available adequate containers as otherwise exports will be adversely affected.

