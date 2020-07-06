Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Coronavirus cases in factories jolt firms

Coronavirus cases in factories jolt firms

Several industry representatives said the increased risk of an outbreak weighs heavily on India Inc.’s decision-makers as they were considering ramping up production gradually, following the easing of lockdown measures and demand revival in certain sectors.

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 07:27 IST

By Amit Panday and Malyaban Ghosh, Livemint Mumbai/New Delhi

Experts said many companies will increasingly have to make the difficult choice between business continuity and saving lives. (Bloomberg file photo)

Six Covid-19 deaths at Bajaj Auto Ltd’s Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra have set off alarm bells across India’s manufacturing hubs, prompting companies to revaluate contingency plans and emergency responses.

Several industry representatives said the increased risk of an outbreak weighs heavily on India Inc.’s decision-makers as they were considering ramping up production gradually, following the easing of lockdown measures and demand revival in certain sectors. Experts said many companies will increasingly have to make the difficult choice between business continuity and saving lives.

Around 300 workers at the Aurangabad plant have tested positive, according to a few people aware of the developing situation. While Bajaj Auto continued with its operations at the plant in Aurangabad, after the first reported case, it is now facing pressure from workers to stop operations as infection numbers continue to rise.

Mint reported on Saturday that workers’ unions at Bajaj Auto, India’s biggest exporter of motorbikes, are demanding a temporary closure. Industry experts said such episodes will have a huge impact on production cycles of the sector.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donald Trump vows to defeat radical left; Columbus statue pulled down
Jul 06, 2020 07:59 IST
Coronavirus is airborne, say 239 experts
Jul 06, 2020 07:50 IST
‘Fitness levels today are a lot better’: Hogg backs Kohli to surpass Sachin
Jul 06, 2020 07:44 IST
Android malware Fakesky uses fake messages to spy on you
Jul 06, 2020 07:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.