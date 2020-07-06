Coronavirus cases in factories jolt firms

Experts said many companies will increasingly have to make the difficult choice between business continuity and saving lives. (Bloomberg file photo)

Six Covid-19 deaths at Bajaj Auto Ltd’s Aurangabad plant in Maharashtra have set off alarm bells across India’s manufacturing hubs, prompting companies to revaluate contingency plans and emergency responses.

Several industry representatives said the increased risk of an outbreak weighs heavily on India Inc.’s decision-makers as they were considering ramping up production gradually, following the easing of lockdown measures and demand revival in certain sectors. Experts said many companies will increasingly have to make the difficult choice between business continuity and saving lives.

Around 300 workers at the Aurangabad plant have tested positive, according to a few people aware of the developing situation. While Bajaj Auto continued with its operations at the plant in Aurangabad, after the first reported case, it is now facing pressure from workers to stop operations as infection numbers continue to rise.

Mint reported on Saturday that workers’ unions at Bajaj Auto, India’s biggest exporter of motorbikes, are demanding a temporary closure. Industry experts said such episodes will have a huge impact on production cycles of the sector.