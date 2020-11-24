Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Coronavirus crisis to cut airline 2020 revenues 60%: IATA

Coronavirus crisis to cut airline 2020 revenues 60%: IATA

“The Covid-19 crisis threatens the survival of the air transport industry,” with 2020 likely to go down in history as its “worst” year ever, IATA said.

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 17:48 IST

By Agence France-Presse | Posted by Mallika Soni, Agence France-Presse

Airline revenue this year will plunge 60 percent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which threatens the survival of the industry, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said. (Reuters)

Airline revenue this year will plunge 60 percent as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which threatens the survival of the industry, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said Tuesday.

“The Covid-19 crisis threatens the survival of the air transport industry,” with 2020 likely to go down in history as its “worst” year ever, IATA said.

It said that while airlines have been slashing costs by $1 billion a day, grounding fleets and cutting jobs, they are still racking up huge and “unprecedented” losses.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt bans 43 mobile apps for ‘engaging in activities prejudicial to integrity of India’
Nov 24, 2020 17:47 IST
Start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccine: PM Modi to CMs
Nov 24, 2020 17:58 IST
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 15:45 IST
Sputnik V Covid-19 vacccine 95% effective, says Russia
Nov 24, 2020 16:36 IST

latest news

Pending results for PG, UG courses to be declared before November 30: DU tells HC
Nov 24, 2020 18:10 IST
DJ Ryan Nogar keeps the Goan party culture alive and kicking
Nov 24, 2020 18:11 IST
Zillionaire: Catalysing a cultural shift in India
Nov 24, 2020 18:05 IST
Kohli tops the charts in Twitter engagements in October, Suresh Raina 2nd
Nov 24, 2020 18:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.