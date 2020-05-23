Sections
Court summons Rana Kapoor, others on June 5 in Yes Bank case

The charge sheet, filed earlier this month, named as accused Rana kapoor, his wife, daughters and three firms associated with them among others.

Updated: May 23, 2020 18:31 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor is being investigated for alleged money laundering in Yes Bank case.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)

A special court here on Saturday took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Yes Bank scam and issued summons to the bank’s co-founder Rana Kapoor and seven other accused.

After taking cognizance of the offence, the special court for Prevention of Money Laundering Act issued process (summons) against the eight accused, ED lawyer Hiten Venegaokar said.

The accused have been asked to appear before the court on June 5, he added.



The ED has already arrested Kapoor who is now in judicial custody.

The agency has pegged the proceeds of the crime in the case at Rs 5,050 crore.

It is primarily investigating Kapoor, his wife and three daughters over Rs 600 crore received by a firm allegedly controlled by them from an entity linked to the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL).

Kapoor, his family members and others got benefits of Rs 4,300 crore through companies controlled by them as kickbacks for sanctioning huge loans, the ED has alleged.

He is also accused of receiving bribes for going easy on loans given to a few big corporate groups that had turned into non-performing assets (NPAs).

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is also probing a related case.

