Covid-19: Air France accelerates resumption of summer flight schedules

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 14:29 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Paris

Air France said several routes would resume between Paris and the French regions, as well as inter-regional routes, particularly to and from Corsica. (Bloomberg Photo)

Air France announced on Friday it was accelerating moves to resume flights over the summer holiday period, as countries around the world look to slowly reopen their borders and economies in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Air France said it planned to serve close to 150 destinations, representing 80% of its usual network, with priority given to strengthening its domestic network.

It said several routes would resume between Paris and the French regions, as well as inter-regional routes, particularly to and from Corsica. The number of services will also be increased to the French overseas departments and territories, as well as to Europe, mainly to Spain, Greece, Italy and Portugal.

