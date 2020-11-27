Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Covid-19: Brazil’s jobless rate hits record 14.6%, shows report

Covid-19: Brazil’s jobless rate hits record 14.6%, shows report

The figure for the July-September period was the third straight record for joblessness in Brazil. The government reports unemployment numbers for rolling periods of three months.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 18:21 IST

By Agence France-Presse| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Rio de Janeiro

A total of 14.1 million workers were seeking jobs, said Brazilian statistics institute IBGE. (AFP file photo. Representative image)

Brazil’s unemployment rate has hit a record 14.6 percent as the pandemic slammed Latin America’s largest economy, the government reported Friday.

The figure for the July-September period was the third straight record for joblessness in Brazil.

A total of 14.1 million workers were seeking jobs, said Brazilian statistics institute IBGE.

Another 5.9 million have given up looking for work -- another record, and a worrying sign for the economy.



The unemployment rate was up from 11.8 percent during the same quarter last year and 14.4 percent for the June-August period in 2020.

The government reports unemployment numbers for rolling three-month periods.

The latest rate was the highest since that system was introduced in 2012.

Brazil, Latin America’s biggest country, with 212 million people, entered a recession in the second quarter of the year with a record economic contraction of 9.7 percent.

It has been hit hard by the pandemic, which has killed more than 170,000 people in Brazil, the second-highest death toll worldwide, after the United States.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Nov 27, 2020 18:17 IST
Farmers enter Delhi via Tikri border, told to demonstrate at Burari ground
Nov 27, 2020 18:02 IST
Mehbooba Mufti not under house arrest, asked to defer Pulwama visit: Police
Nov 27, 2020 17:55 IST
Amid doubts, UK seeks AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine supply
Nov 27, 2020 18:01 IST

latest news

10700 MW solar power projects to be installed in UP by 2022, says CM Yogi Adityanath
Nov 27, 2020 18:37 IST
Super30 alumni bring byte-sized learning to millions of students in India
Nov 27, 2020 18:38 IST
‘Hardik not fit enough to bowl’: Kohli rues lack of all-round options
Nov 27, 2020 18:35 IST
US agency opens probe into 115,000 Tesla vehicles over suspension issue
Nov 27, 2020 18:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.