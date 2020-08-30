Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Covid-19: Britain’s treasury officials pushing for tax hikes, says report

Covid-19: Britain’s treasury officials pushing for tax hikes, says report

Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is considering a proposal to boost corporation tax to 24% from 19%, a move that would raise 12 billion pounds next year, rising to 17 billion in 2023-24, the paper said.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 12:13 IST

By Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Reuters

The economy still faces a long recovery after shrinking by a record 20% in the second quarter, the largest decline of any big country. (AP file photo)

Treasury officials in Britain are pushing for tax hikes to plug holes blown in public finances by the coronavirus pandemic, two leading British newspapers said.

Such hikes will enable the exchequer to raise at least 20 billion pounds ($26.70 billion) a year, and some could be introduced in the November budget, the Sunday Telegraph said.

The Sunday Times newspaper said officials were drawing up plans for a 30-billion-pound “tax raid” on the wealthy, businesses, pensions and foreign aid.

In its budget, the government also plans to raise both capital gains tax and corporation tax, the Sunday Times added.



Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is considering a proposal to boost corporation tax to 24% from 19%, a move that would raise 12 billion pounds next year, rising to 17 billion in 2023-24, the paper said.

The Treasury did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

Britain’s economic recovery from the shock of the pandemic has gathered pace, data showed this month, but government borrowing has exceeded 2 trillion pounds and fears of future job losses are mounting.

The economy still faces a long recovery after shrinking by a record 20% in the second quarter, the largest decline of any big country.

Britain entered lockdown in late March and shops in England only reopened fully on June 15, followed by bars and restaurants on July 4.

Sunak has indicated that some taxes will need to rise over the medium term.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rhea Chakraborty called for questioning by CBI for third day
Aug 30, 2020 13:24 IST
Shilpa wants to quit Gangs Of Filmistan, says Sunil ‘takes over entire act’
Aug 30, 2020 13:22 IST
Chennaiyin FC name Csaba Laszlo as head coach for 2020-21 season
Aug 30, 2020 13:22 IST
Swara Bhasker: ‘As a society, we’re incapable of listening to each other’
Aug 30, 2020 13:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.