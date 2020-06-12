Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Covid-19 deepens Argentina’s economic crisis as poverty soars

Covid-19 deepens Argentina’s economic crisis as poverty soars

Even before the first case of coronavirus was diagnosed, prompting quarantines and curfews lasting more than three months, Argentina was facing 50% inflation, overwhelming debt and difficulty accessing credit in what economists call its worst crisis in two decades.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 14:57 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Buenos Aires

The World Bank foresees a 7.3% contraction in Argentina’s gross domestic product this year, one of the worst recessions in Latin America. (AP file photo)

As they wait out quarantine in a cramped, windowless room, Natividad Benítez brings her six children all of their meals from the soup kitchen where she earns USD 133 a month, barely enough to cover her rent and a few extra monthly costs.

Since the new coronavirus came to Argentina, the priest who employs her, the Rev. Juan Isasmendi, has gone from serving 350 meals a day to 7,000, feeding residents of a poor Buenos Aires neighborhood where economic activity has all but stopped due to strict anti-virus measures.

“Without his help I don’t know what would become of me,’‘ she said. “It’s impossible to go looking for work in this situation of isolation.’‘ The percentage of Argentines in poverty is expected to reach as high as 45% this year as the Covid-19 pandemic worsens an already grave economic crisis. The twin crises are presenting a grueling challenge to President Alberto Fernández, whose Peronist party was founded in the 1940s partly on the promise of caring for Argentina’s poor.

Even before the first case of coronavirus was diagnosed, prompting quarantines and curfews lasting more than three months, Argentina was facing 50% inflation, overwhelming debt and difficulty accessing credit in what economists call its worst crisis in two decades.



“Does anyone think I dreamed of an economy paralyzed by a quarantine?’‘ he said recently. “I want a country that produces, that’s on its feet.’‘ Several economists have cautioned that even after Fernández lifts anti-virus measures, it will be difficult to boost the economy back to the already weak pre-epidemic levels. Many are warning of Argentina’s worst crisis in two decades.

The World Bank foresees a 7.3% contraction in Argentina’s gross domestic product this year, one of the worst recessions in Latin America. Child poverty and deprivation among indigenous people are growing even faster, and beyond the poorest neighborhoods in Argentina’s cities.

Mirta González, who lives with her two children in a middle-class Buenos Aires neighborhood, recently traveled to a soup kitchen run by the Santa María Madre del Pueblo parish in the neighborhood where Natividad Benítez lives.

She lost her job as a house cleaner due to the impact of the coronavirus and the measures to stop it.

“I’m doing badly,’‘ she said. “I can’t provide food or clothing for my children. I’m ashamed to come here, but I don’t have any other solution.” One of the world’s biggest producers of soy, wheat and other foodstuffs is facing a hunger problem.

Social Development Minister Daniel Arroyo told The Associated Press that the number of Argentines receiving food aid since the crisis began has gone from 8 million to 11 million.

Such social benefits have been one of the trademarks of Peronism and Fernández has had to increase aid on a variety of fronts — from cash aid for food purchases to budget assistence to provinces, cities and a national network of churches and aid groups with a long record of providing aid during past crises.

Arroyo said Peronists saw the moment as one of “great responsibility and great challenge.’‘ “Argentina has a history of falling and getting back on its feet,” Arroyo said.

Cristian Mosqueira, a homeless man who sleeps in a Buenos Aires plaza, said, “I’d ask the president to help those who really need it ... one day the peope won’t be able to take it anymore.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anurag Basu says he was one of the first to know of Rishi Kapoor’s cancer
Jun 12, 2020 15:15 IST
Reliance Jio Fiber offers one-year free Amazon Prime with these plans
Jun 12, 2020 15:16 IST
Seven states demand 63 Shramik Special trains from railways
Jun 12, 2020 15:12 IST
‘Transactional and episodic’: Rahul Gandhi on India-US ties
Jun 12, 2020 15:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.