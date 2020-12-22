Sections
Covid-19: Govt removes export curbs on medical goggles, gloves

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 18:48 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

The export restrictions were imposed on account of the spread of Covid-19. (Reuters Photo. Representative image)

The government on Tuesday removed export curbs on medical goggles and gloves, which were in demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic, to boost outbound shipments of these products.

“The export policy of medical goggles and Nitrile/NBR gloves is amended from restricted to free category making all types of medical goggles and Nitrile/NBR gloves freely exportable,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

In a separate notification, DGFT said import of copra is allowed through government-run trading firm MMTC, while import of coconut oil is permitted through STEs (state trading enterprises) except STC (State Trading Corporation).

