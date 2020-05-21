Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Covid-19 lockdown: Aviation stocks rally as domestic passenger flights to resume from May 25

Covid-19 lockdown: Aviation stocks rally as domestic passenger flights to resume from May 25

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25, when the government imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Updated: May 21, 2020 11:41 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Press Trust of India

Domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT file photo )

Aviation stocks on Thursday rallied up to 10 per cent in opening trade after the government announced that domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner.

InterGlobe Aviation shares zoomed 9.88 per cent to Rs 1,002 on the BSE.

SpiceJet also jumped 4.88 per cent to Rs 42.95 -- its upper circuit limit.

Domestic passenger flight services will resume from May 25 in a calibrated manner, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.



All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25, when the government imposed a lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Domestic civil aviation operations will recommence in a calibrated manner from Monday, May 25, 2020. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May,” Puri said on Twitter.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Biggest single-day jump in global Covid-19 cases, says WHO
May 21, 2020 12:05 IST
Cambodian conservationists rejoice as gleam of hope revives with new and rare baby royal turtles
May 21, 2020 12:03 IST
Bihar board matric result 2020: Students anxiously waiting for bseb 10th result, no official confirmation yet
May 21, 2020 11:55 IST
Shiv Sena leader in UP’s Rampur shot dead, hospital vandalised by supporters
May 21, 2020 11:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.