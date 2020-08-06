Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Covid-19: Services PMI shrinks for 5th month in a row

Covid-19: Services PMI shrinks for 5th month in a row

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for services inched up slightly to 34.2 in July from 33.7 in June, according to the survey by analytics firm IHS Markit. The reading was still well below the 50 mark that divides contraction from expansion.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 07:58 IST

By Asit Ranjan Mishra, Livemint New Delhi

The pandemic and subsequent introduction of lockdown measures continued to weigh heavily on the economy, Lewis Cooper, an economist at IHS Markit, said. (Bloomberg file photo. Representative image)

India’s services industry, which accounts for more than half of the nation’s gross domestic product, contracted for a fifth straight month in July, although at a slightly slower pace than in the prior month, as sporadic regional lockdowns and weak demand constrained economic activity.

The purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for services inched up slightly to 34.2 in July from 33.7 in June, according to the survey by analytics firm IHS Markit. The reading was still well below the 50 mark that divides contraction from expansion.

India is nearing the 2-million mark in Covid-19 cases, the third-highest in the world after the US and Brazil. More than 40,000 have died so far, prompting local authorities to impose lockdowns to stem the spread of the virus.

“Further substantial reductions in both activity and inflows of new work were recorded, as ongoing lockdown restrictions stifled demand and forced companies to cease operations. Subsequently, firms made further cuts to staff numbers, with the rate of job shedding the most marked on record. Looking ahead, the 12-month outlook for output was negative for a third successive month, with fears of a substantial economic downturn common among survey respondents,” the analytics company said in a statement.



Data released by IHS Markit on August 3 showed India’s manufacturing PMI declined to 46 in July from 47.2 in June.

The pandemic and subsequent introduction of lockdown measures continued to weigh heavily on the economy, Lewis Cooper, an economist at IHS Markit, said, adding that he estimates an annual contraction in India’s GDP of more than 6% in FY21.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

KTM 250 Duke BS 6 launched with LED headlights. Here’s how much it costs
Aug 06, 2020 08:52 IST
PM Modi condoles death of patients in fire at Ahmedabad’s Covid-19 hospital
Aug 06, 2020 08:56 IST
Sushant’s niece shares pics with actor, thanks fans for ‘tireless efforts’
Aug 06, 2020 08:48 IST
Erdogan’s Turkey working on Imran Khan’s script, funds fronts to hurt India: Intel
Aug 06, 2020 08:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.