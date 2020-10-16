Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Covid-19: US budget deficit hits all-time high of $3.1 trillion

Covid-19: US budget deficit hits all-time high of $3.1 trillion

The Trump administration reported Friday that the deficit for the budget year that ended on Sept. 30 was three times the size of last year’s deficit of $984 billion. It was also $2 trillion higher than the administration had estimated in February, before the pandemic hit.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 00:09 IST

By Associated Press| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Washington

The administration’s final accounting of the 2020 budget year shows that revenues fell by 1.2% to $3.42 trillion, while government spending surged 47.3% to $6.55 trillion. (AFP Photo. Representative image)

The federal budget deficit hit an all-time high of $3.1 trillion in the 2020 budget year, more than double the previous record, as the coronavirus pandemic shrank revenues and sent spending soaring.

The Trump administration reported Friday that the deficit for the budget year that ended on Sept. 30 was three times the size of last year’s deficit of $984 billion. It was also $2 trillion higher than the administration had estimated in February, before the pandemic hit.

It was the government’s largest annual deficit in dollar terms, surpassing the previous record of $1.4 trillion set in 2009. At that time the Obama administration was spending heavily to shore up the nation’s banking system and limit the economic damage from the 2008 financial crisis.

Click here for complete coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic

The administration’s final accounting of the 2020 budget year shows that revenues fell by 1.2% to $3.42 trillion, while government spending surged 47.3% to $6.55 trillion. That spending reflects all of the relief programs Congress passed in the spring to shore up the economy as millions of Americans were losing their jobs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Dirty tricks before Bihar elections’: JP Nadda berates Congress over tweets
Oct 16, 2020 23:31 IST
‘Give him water,’ Jawans applaud as terrorist in J&K surrenders
Oct 16, 2020 23:34 IST
NEET Results 2020: Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab is the topper, scores 720 out of 720
Oct 16, 2020 22:15 IST
Prithvi-2 missile, capable of carrying nukes, blasts off from Odisha in user trial
Oct 16, 2020 20:37 IST

latest news

Bollywood actor’s son booked by Mumbai Police for abortion without consent, rape
Oct 17, 2020 00:48 IST
RR Predicted XI vs RCB: Steve Smith likely to go with winning-combination
Oct 17, 2020 00:38 IST
Uttarakhand couples elope and get married, get entry into village after police’s intervention 
Oct 17, 2020 00:32 IST
Retirees at Knollwood in Washington use military principles to stay healthy
Oct 17, 2020 00:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.