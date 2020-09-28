Crude oil futures decline on low demand

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh, New Delhi

Crude oil for November delivery was quoting lower by Rs 15, or 0.5 per cent, at Rs 2,994 per barrel with an open interest of 61 lots. (File photo for representation)

Crude oil futures on Monday fell by 0.57 per cent to Rs 2,952 per barrel as participants reduced their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for October delivery eased by Rs 17, or 0.57 per cent, to Rs 2,952 per barrel with a business volume of 2,971 lots.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading 0.84 per cent lower at USD 39.91 per barrel, while Brent crude was quoting 0.64 per cent lower at USD 41.65 per barrel in New York.