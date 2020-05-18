Crude oil futures rise on spot demand

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Crude oil prices on Monday rose Rs 108 to Rs 2,354 per barrel as participants widened their positions on firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 108, or 4.81 per cent, to Rs 2,354 per barrel in 2,963 lots.

Crude oil for June delivery was up by Rs 103, or 4.54 per cent, at Rs 2,370 per barrel with an open interest of 3,063 lots.

Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude prices higher in futures trade here.

Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading up by 5.50 per cent at USD 31.05 per barrel and Brent crude rose 4.09 per cent to USD 33.83 per barrel in New York.