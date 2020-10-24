Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / Deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for FY2019-20 extended by a month till December 31

Deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers for FY2019-20 extended by a month till December 31

The date for furnishing audit reports, which includes tax audit report and report in respect of international or specified domestic transaction, has also been extended to December 31, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 15:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The union finance ministry on Saturday said that the deadline for filing returns for individual taxpayers for financial year 2019-20 has been extended by one month. (AP file photo. Representative image)

The deadline for filing returns for individual taxpayers for financial year 2019-20 has been extended by one month, the Union finance ministry said on Saturday. The deadline will now be on December 31, 2020.

The date for furnishing audit reports, which includes tax audit report and report in respect of international or specified domestic transaction, has also been extended to December 31, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said. CBDT added that the date for payment of self-assessment tax for those with self-assessment tax liability of upto Rs 1 lakh is extended to January 31, 2021.

Meanwhile, the due date for furnishing of income tax returns for taxpayers (including their partners) required to get their accounts audited and for whom the due date, which is before the extension by new notification according to the Income Tax Act was October 31, 2020, has been extended to January 31, 2021, CBDT said.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Saturday mentioned that it has been decided to extend the due date for filing Annual Return (FORM GSTR-9/GSTR-9A) and the Reconciliation Statement (FORM GSTR-9C) for financial year 2018-19 from 31st October 2020 to 31st December 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Pakistan quadcopter shot down by Indian Army in Jammu and Kashmir
Oct 24, 2020 16:03 IST
Deadline for filing returns by individual taxpayers extended by one month
Oct 24, 2020 15:48 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: Rana, Morgan aim to finish strong after Narine assault
Oct 24, 2020 17:08 IST
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Oct 24, 2020 12:48 IST

latest news

All citizens should get free Covid-19 vaccine: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal
Oct 24, 2020 17:00 IST
Watch: TMC MP Nusrat Jahan dances, plays ‘dhaak’ at Suruchi Sangha
Oct 24, 2020 16:59 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Districts in UP with most number of Covid cases showing high recovery rate and all the latest news
Oct 24, 2020 16:58 IST
Hansal calls Simran painful memory, Kangana ‘directed others on sets’
Oct 24, 2020 16:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.