Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Business News / Definition of MSMEs is being changed in favour of MSMEs, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Definition of MSMEs is being changed in favour of MSMEs, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The government, she said, will now increased the threshold limits of investment and turnover of MSMEs, increased investment or turnover will not bring them out of MSMEs category.

Updated: May 13, 2020 17:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said low threshold in the definition has created a fear among MSMEs of graduating out of the benefits and hence killing the urge to grow. (PTI file photo )

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday the definition of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises or MSMEs is being revised in their favour so they don’t outgrow benefit and to enable them to grow in size without losing benefits.

Nirmala Sitharaman was addressing a press conference to give the details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi a day earlier.

She said low threshold in the definition has created a fear among MSMEs of graduating out of the benefits and hence killing the urge to grow.

There has been a long-pending demand for revisions, she said.



The government, she said, will now increased the threshold limits of investment and turnover of MSMEs, increased investment or turnover will not bring them out of MSMEs category. They will continue to enjoy the benefits of being small enterprises.

The distinction between manufacturing and service sector to be eliminated, she said.

Necessary amendments to the law will be brought about, she added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

TDS on non-salaried income reduced by 25%, last date for returns extended
May 13, 2020 17:54 IST
Due date for all income tax returns extended to November 30: FM
May 13, 2020 17:58 IST
Employers, employees contribution to EPF reduced to 10%, announces FM Sitharaman
May 13, 2020 18:10 IST
‘Gave Rs 1 cr to railways’: Uttarakhand on migrants made to pay train fare
May 13, 2020 18:01 IST

latest news

Himachal cabinet excludes income tax payers from availing benefits under PDS ration scheme
May 13, 2020 18:27 IST
Coronavirus lockdown: Video call fatigue is real
May 13, 2020 18:25 IST
Uttarakhand seeks Centre’s nod to open Corbett National Park and shrines
May 13, 2020 18:25 IST
Social media influencers could encourage teens to follow social distancing
May 13, 2020 18:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.