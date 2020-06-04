Sections
Home / Business News / Dentsu Aegis Network India hits gold at Indian Agency Awards 2020

Dentsu Aegis Network India hits gold at Indian Agency Awards 2020

Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India on Wednesday won the top prize category at the Social Samosa Indian Agency Awards and achieved a new milestone in the process.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 19:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Divya Karani, CEO, dentsu X India

Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India on Wednesday won the top prize category at the Social Samosa Indian Agency Awards and achieved a new milestone in the process.

It is for the second consecutive year that dentsu X India has bagged the title.

While dentsu X India bagged a Gold in the ‘Media Agency of the Year’ category, another agency WATConsult won a Gold in the ‘Digital Agency of the Year’ category. WATConsult has also added a Gold in the ‘Thriving Agency Culture’ category.

Both Divya Karani, CEO, dentsu X India, and Heeru Dingra, CEO, WATConsult, have been named the ‘Agency Head of the Year’.



Speaking on the wins, Divya Karani, CEO, dentsu X India said, “This acknowledgement, this Gold from the industry, year-on-year, inspires us to continue to put out our best in all we do, everyday.”

Heeru Dingra said, “An agency is made of its people. We are proud of our WATizens who continuously strive to deliver outstanding work that eventually hits the right chord. I would like to express my gratitude towards each one of them as they, along with our clients and partners, are the reasons behind these coveted accolades.”

Dentsu Aegis Network Ltd. is a London-headquartered multinational media and digital marketing communications company.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Labourer’s mutilated body found in Chandimandir
Jun 04, 2020 20:06 IST
First two lockdowns cost Assam’s economy Rs 33,000 cr, says govt panel
Jun 04, 2020 20:02 IST
PSPCL staff protest as Ludhiana councillor’s husband accuses them of theft
Jun 04, 2020 20:01 IST
Hyderabad man promises Rs 2 lakh for informer about Kerala elephant killers
Jun 04, 2020 20:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.