Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Deutsche Bank to link executive pay to sustainability goals

Deutsche Bank to link executive pay to sustainability goals

The new policy, which starts next year, will measure the volume of sustainable financing and investment that complies with environmental, social and governance criteria and how the bank is ranked by rating agencies on sustainability

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 18:14 IST

By Bloomberg | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri,

Deutsche Bank has set a target for 2025 of reaching 200 billion euros in annual sustainable investment, starting with more than 20 billion euros this year (REUTERS)

Deutsche Bank AG will link its top executives’ pay to whether the lender reaches sustainability goals, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported, citing an internal memo by Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing.

The new policy, which starts next year, will measure the volume of sustainable financing and investment that complies with environmental, social and governance criteria and how the bank is ranked by rating agencies on sustainability. The lender also wants to convert all its buildings globally to renewable energy by 2025, the newspaper said.

The bank has set a target for 2025 of reaching 200 billion euros ($242.8 billion) in annual sustainable investment, starting with more than 20 billion euros this year. It also set up a sustainability committee headed by Sewing, according to the newspaper.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

West Bengal govt distancing itself from rule of law: Dhankar
Dec 06, 2020 17:09 IST
Fierce three-cornered contest in Kerala local body polls
Dec 06, 2020 17:14 IST
Congress, AAP, TRS, Trinamool: Parties supporting Dec 8 bandh
Dec 06, 2020 15:42 IST
Queen Elizabeth, 94, to be among first to receive Covid-19 vaccine in UK
Dec 06, 2020 17:09 IST

latest news

With health and fitness you must be devout: Sara Ali Khan’s fitness mantra
Dec 06, 2020 18:16 IST
‘I was going to whack the ball anyway’: Pandya explains change of bats
Dec 06, 2020 18:15 IST
Deutsche Bank to link executive pay to sustainability goals
Dec 06, 2020 18:14 IST
64% children in childcare institutions sent home: UNICEF
Dec 06, 2020 18:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.