Diesel costs Rs 80.78 a litre after

Retail price of petrol, however, remained unchanged for the eighth day on Tuesday at ₹80.43 per litre, according to state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Retail prices of auto fuels differ from city to city across the country due to variations in local levies.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 05:32 IST

By Rajeev Jayaswal, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Retail price of petrol remained unchanged for the eighth day at ₹80.43 per litre.

After an eight-day pause, fuel rates again started moving north as oil companies on Tuesday raised the pump price of diesel by 25 paise per litre that pushed up its price in Delhi to a record Rs 80.78 a litre.

Retail price of petrol, however, remained unchanged for the eighth day on Tuesday at Rs 80.43 per litre, according to state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC). Retail prices of auto fuels differ from city to city across the country due to variations in local levies.

Pump prices of auto fuels that witnessed a rising streak since June 7 saw about 12.86% jump in the rate of petrol and 16.41% increase in diesel. In comparison to that international benchmark Brent crude rose by 1.89% in the last one month. During the intraday trade on Tuesday, Brent was trading at $42.81 per barrel about 0.67% lower than the Monday close. A petroleum ministry spokesperson said, “The diesel and petrol prices in the country are linked to the international prices of finished products, and not crude prices.” He could not immediately provide the percentage changes in global benchmarks of petrol and diesel in the one month period between June 7 and July 7. An executive of a state-run oil marketing firm said requesting anonymity that companies do not disclose data related to price movement of the petrol and diesel benchmarks as a matter of commercial secret.

