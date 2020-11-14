Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Business News / Diwali Muhurat trading session 2020: All you need to know

Diwali Muhurat trading session 2020: All you need to know

Diwali Muhurat trading 2020: Muhurat trading is a customary session considered auspicious as it marks the beginning of the new ‘Samvat’ which is the Hindi year of accounting.

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 06:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sstock exchanges have decided to hold Muhurat trading from 6.15pm to 7.15pm on Diwali this year (PTI photo)

On the occasion of Diwali this year, stock exchanges have decided to hold Muhurat trading from 6.15pm to 7.15pm.

Muhurat trading, a customary trading session considered auspicious as it marks the beginning of the new ‘Samvat’ which is the Hindi year of accounting, is held every year for one hour on Diwali. Samvat 2077 will begin from Saturday and end on the eve of Diwali next year.

Here are 5 things you should know about Muhurat trading:

- Both National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold Muhurat trading between 6.15pm and 7.15 pm on Saturday. 

- The Hindu calendar year Samvat 2076 ended with Sensex rallying 4,384.94 points or 11.22 per cent, while the Nifty soared 1,136.05 points or 9.80 per cent. - The timing for the block deal session will be from 5.45pm to 6pm.



- The 8-minute pre-open session will be held between 6pm and 6.08pm.

- According to Mint, commodity exchange MCX will also hold a special Muhurat trading session on Saturday. The special session will start from 6pm-6.14pm while the trading session from 6.15pm-7.15pm, the exchange said.

- The stock exchanges will remain closed on November 16 on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Will Diwali again lead to a bad air spike?
Nov 14, 2020 02:39 IST
Covid-19: Deaths, cases breaking global records
Nov 14, 2020 04:18 IST
Lotus, peacock motifs to adorn new Parliament building
Nov 14, 2020 04:18 IST
‘We want the three laws repealed’: Farm groups tell Union ministers
Nov 14, 2020 04:56 IST

latest news

East Asia Summit set to focus on pandemic, economic recovery
Nov 14, 2020 06:55 IST
Biden solidifies election victory, Trump hints at leaving White House
Nov 14, 2020 06:59 IST
Inside the operation to restore the Peshawar homes of superstars Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor
Nov 14, 2020 06:51 IST
Nitish Kumar set to be anointed Bihar CM at NDA meet
Nov 14, 2020 06:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.