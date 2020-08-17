Domino’s to hire 20,000 workers in United States

Sections
Domino’s Pizza Inc and its franchisees would hire more than 20,000 people, including delivery experts and pizza makers, in the United States, the restaurant chain said on Monday.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 17:20 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

The pizza chain’s move follows those of its peers, including McDonald’s Corp, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and Dunkin Brands Group Inc, which have added tens of thousands of workers in recent weeks. (File photo for representation)

The pizza chain’s move follows those of its peers, including McDonald’s Corp, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc and Dunkin Brands Group Inc, which have added tens of thousands of workers in recent weeks.

Domino’s said both part-time and full-time positions would also include customer service representatives, managers, and assistant managers.

The company, one of the few food chains to post a sales rise in the latest quarterly results, introduced contactless delivery and ‘carside’ delivery options for carry-out orders to strengthen sales at a time most restaurants have shuttered dine-in areas.



