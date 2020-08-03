Sections
Home / Business News / ‘Double-digit growth is a must for real revival’: RC Bhargava

‘Double-digit growth is a must for real revival’: RC Bhargava

The sales rebound seen in July was led by the rural market though there has been some improvement in urban demand as well, said RC Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 01:05 IST

By Malyaban Ghosh, Livemint

RC Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

A real recovery in India’s automobile industry will be achieved when sales grow in double digits compared to FY18-19, said RC Bhargava, chairman of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. In an interview, Bhargava refrained from giving a sales forecast for this fiscal, citing the continued uncertainty amid a rising number of Covid-19 cases.

He said the sales rebound seen in July was led by the rural market though there has been some improvement in urban demand as well. Edited excerpts:

How will you interpret the current recovery in sales in the sector?

There has been a lot of pent-up demand and this has its origins partly in the fact that in the previous year (FY19-20), because of various factors, sales of cars for the industry as a whole went down by 18%, and Maruti, as a consequence, was down by 16%. That was unusual because, usually, every year, we used to have at least 6-8% industry growth. Then, because of these three months of the shutdown and the subsequent restart, there was no sale and there were a lot of people waiting to buy cars.

Is the current recovery in demand sustainable?



The real issue we should look for, and I am not talking of the next 4-6 months; the recovery would really be when we get to FY18-19 volumes and then, on top of that, we can get growth in double digits. Then you can say the industry has recovered and Indian manufacturing is on a strong wicket.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Revoking Article 370 didn’t usher in any development in J&K: Farooq Abdullah
Aug 03, 2020 01:28 IST
Of 19-year-old friendship, theatre and Buddhism
Aug 03, 2020 01:16 IST
TikTok acquisition talks on hold
Aug 03, 2020 01:12 IST
‘Double-digit growth is a must for real revival’: RC Bhargava
Aug 03, 2020 01:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.