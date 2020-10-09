Sections
E-Paper
Home / Business News / E-invoicing is a major GST reform for ease of doing business: Finance Secretary

E-invoicing is a major GST reform for ease of doing business: Finance Secretary

E-invoicing is currently mandated for businesses having annual turnover more than Rs 500 crore. By January 1 next year, it will be available to taxpayers having a turnover more than Rs 100 crore a year.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 14:44 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi

It will be finally made available to all taxpayers for B2B transactions from next financial year. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representative Image))

Finance and Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey said the e-invoicing implementation B2B transactions from October 1 has been encouraging and is getting progressively robust.

“This is the beginning of a new chapter of the ease of doing business and paying taxes in India,” he said during a review meeting attended by officials from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, GST Network and National Informatics Centre (NIC).

Pandey said the invoice reference number generation grew by 163 per cent in the first seven days and touched a count of 13.69 lakh.

“As e-invoicing is an exceedingly progressive system, we expect that it will also have other major advantages of improving payment cycle for the industry and give boost to invoice based lending to micro, small and medium enterprises,” he added.

E-invoicing is currently mandated for businesses having annual turnover more than Rs 500 crore. By January 1 next year, it will be available to taxpayers having a turnover more than Rs 100 crore a year. It will be finally made available to all taxpayers for B2B transactions from next financial year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
Oct 09, 2020 14:48 IST
World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
Oct 09, 2020 14:53 IST
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Oct 09, 2020 12:41 IST
Goyal given additional charge of Consumer Affairs ministry
Oct 09, 2020 13:42 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Regional parties lose bargaining power
Oct 09, 2020 15:01 IST
BSP revives 2007 Dalit-Brahmin formula, hopes to unseat Yogi in 2022 polls
Oct 09, 2020 15:01 IST
Sana Khan deletes every shred of evidence tying her to showbiz
Oct 09, 2020 14:58 IST
Suárez says he spent days in tears amid rift with Barcelona
Oct 09, 2020 14:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.